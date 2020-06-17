Police need help finding missing Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to help locate a missing 62-year-old man.

Brian C. Butler of Wichita was last seen in the past few days at his home in the 2600 block of East Grail. 

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 125 pounds, green eyes, and a white beard.  Police say he is in good health but is missing under circumstances not conforming to his normal routine or habits, and may be in need of assistance or intervention.

If you know the whereabouts of Brian, please call 911 immediately.

