Police need help finding missing woman

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help locating 23-year-old Savanah Schneider.

Schneider was last seen on Sunday, May 31, at her home in the 10300 block of West Alamo.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 110 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. Savanah has an intellectual disability, and the police department is concerned about her welfare.

If you know the whereabouts of Savanah or see her, please call 911 immediately.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories