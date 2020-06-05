Police need help finding missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help locating 23-year-old Savanah Schneider.

Schneider was last seen on Sunday, May 31, at her home in the 10300 block of West Alamo.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 110 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. Savanah has an intellectual disability, and the police department is concerned about her welfare.

If you know the whereabouts of Savanah or see her, please call 911 immediately.

