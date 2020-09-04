Update: Police locate missing 11-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – UPDATE: Police said they have located 11-year-old Mary Barnes.

PREVIOUS STORY

Wichita police need help locating missing 11-year-old Mary Barnes.

She was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Thursday at the West Side Athletic Park.

Mary is 4 feet 6 inches tall and 85 pounds. She was last seen wearing black athletic shorts, a white shirt with silver writing on the front, and Nike slide-on sandals.

If you see her or have information on her whereabouts, please call 911.

