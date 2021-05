WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs your help locating 8-year-old D’Kai Whestone-Fields.

D’Kai was last seen at home in the 2300 block of S. White Oak Dr. at around noon. His mother noticed that he was no longer at home and called 911.

D’Kai is approximately 4 feet tall and 90 pounds, slim build with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing Red Nike “Jordan” basketball shorts.

If you see D’Kai or you know where he is please call 911.