WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for a 39-year-old woman.

Police say Megan Shourbaji of Wichita was last seen on Friday, March 10, in the early morning hours in the 2100 block of North Minnesota. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.

When KSN News asked for more information, a police spokesperson said Shourbaji is missing “under unusual circumstances.”

If you know where she is, or you see her, please call 911 immediately or contact Detective Donald Moore at 316-268-4114.