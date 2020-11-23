Police need help locating a man who may be in danger

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is attempting to locate 29-year-old Jeremy Cook of Wichita. The department said he may be in danger.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call in the 800 block of North Belmont and spoke to Cook’s family, who reported not being able to contact him. Cook was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 6 a.m., and he may be traveling in the pictured 2006 white Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep has a broken out sunroof and tape around the passenger side tail light.
Cook is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 185 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes, glasses, and last seen wearing a blue Nike t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown Nike tennis shoes.
If you know the whereabouts of Cook, the white Jeep, or see them, please call 911 immediately.
