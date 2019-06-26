Police need help locating suspects in burglary at Cloud Elementary

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need help locating suspects in a burglary at Cloud Elementary.

It happened in the 1200 block of West 25th Street North during the early morning of June 17.

Police said the suspects took multiple electronics including computers, iPads and projectors.

They posted still shots from the surveillance at Cloud Elementary and Evergreen Neighborhood Center.

If you have information on the identification of these suspects or have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.