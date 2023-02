WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help to find a 19-year-old man who is on the autism spectrum.

Devin Larsen was last seen around 10:30 Sunday night near Harry and Edgemoor in southeast Wichita. He was reported missing Monday morning.

Larsen is five feet nine inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes. The WPD provided two pictures to help people identify him.

Devin Larsen (Photo provided by Wichita Police Department)

If you see him or know where he is, call 911.