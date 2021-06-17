Police need help to identify person in death investigation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help identifying the pictured individual associated with a death investigation.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, officers responded to the 1600 block of S. Emporia to check on an unconscious person inside a white 2008 Lexus ES350. 

Officers located 18-year-old Brock Beat of Wichita, who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on the scene and had no apparent injuries. Detectives believe drugs are a factor in his death.

Detectives also learned the pictured individual had previously dropped off the Lexus on Emporia and would like to speak to the pictured individual as they continue investigating the case. 

If you know the person, call detectives at 316-268-4407 or email Detective Chisholm at RChisholm@wichita.gov

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories