UPDATE: missing 2-year-old found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) —

UPDATE:

Wichita police confirm to KSN that the toddler has been found safe.

The police thanked the media and the public for the assistance finding the 2-year-old. They say the investigation will continue.

4:30 p.m.

Wichita police believe a 2-year-old girl is no longer in danger, and police continue to investigate the case.

However, the department late Monday afternoon sent out this statement, “we have found conflicting information and new information that has surfaced about her well-being. We are still asking for the community’s help in locating her so that we may check her welfare.”

Police learned that the girl is with her father and has been in his custody for several weeks.

Wichita police says it takes the safety and well-being of children serious.

“We will continue to speak with all of the involved parties to get a complete story as to what occurred,” the statement said.

At a Monday morning briefing, police said both the mother and father met at the location on Woodlawn on Sunday to exchange the girl. Both have parental custody.

“She alleged that the father was refusing to return the child and made some concerning statements about the safety of her welfare,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department. “The comments that he made to the mother were concerning.”

Police said the case does not meet the KBI Amber Alert requirements.

“Did not meet the criteria for the KBI to issue an Amber Alert because the child was not abducted,” said Capt. Allred.

