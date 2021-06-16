Wichita police: Officer arrested for alleged domestic battery, other charges

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officer Jonathan Ahumada was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail Wednesday afternoon and is accused of domestic battery, stalking, and criminal restraint.

According to WPD, Ahumada was possibly involved in a domestic violence incident with a woman known to him. 

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigated at the request of WPD to avoid conflicts of interest.  The sheriff’s office is still actively investigating the case.  

Ahumada has been employed with WPD for 10 months and was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories