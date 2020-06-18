Police: Officer hit with bottle during closing in Old Town early Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said one officer received a laceration when an unknown suspect threw a bottle in Old Town. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Mosley.

Police said several officers were in the street as the crowd began to disperse..

During the incident, police said several people were recording with their cell phones. Police ask that if you have any video or photos that can help in the investigation, please upload it here. Investigators will have instant access to these submissions.

If you have information on the case you can call WPD detectives at (316) 268-4407, See Something, Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

