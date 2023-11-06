WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Maize police officer has been injured in a shooting in northwest Wichita, according to the Wichita Police Department. There is also a second shooting victim.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say one person is in potentially serious condition, and another person has minor injuries.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. near Maize Road and 37th Street North.

A spokesperson for the WPD said the shooting stemmed from a shoplifting incident in the 3600 block of N. Maize. The spokesperson did not name the store. Police say there is no active danger to the public.

The WPD, Maize Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and a game warden are on the scene.

Police and emergency crews respond to an officer-involved shooting near Maize and 37th Street North on Nov. 6, 2023. (KSN News Photo)

Some Maize USD 266 schools are on 37th Street near Maize Road. The school district put all the schools on its south campus on a modified lockdown for a short time but ended the modified lockdown by 2:19 p.m.

Modified lockdown released at district’s south schools The modified lockdown at Maize USD 266’s south campus schools has been lifted following guidance from law enforcement that there is no imminent danger following a recent event in the community near 37th Street and Maize Road. Please avoid Maize Road for parent pick-up today, if possible, as the area has a lot of increased traffic. Schools will dismiss as normally scheduled.” Maize USD 266

The WPD is asking people to avoid the area. KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.