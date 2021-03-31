Child injured in hit-and-run in southwest Wichita, police look for street racers

Police and emergency crews respond to a possible hit-and-run in the 2700 block of S. Meridian, March 31, 2021. (KSN photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are looking for two pickups that were racing in southwest Wichita when one of the trucks hit a child.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the 2700 block of S. Meridian Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 9 year old, was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

“We are currently looking for two vehicles that witnesses say were racing when one of them hit the child,” said Lt. Dale Mattern, Wichita Police Department.

He says one of the trucks was described as a lowered, red pickup. The other is a gray or dark-colored pickup.

Mattern says only one of the trucks hit the child but they want to find both drivers.

In addition to talking to witnesses, police are looking at cameras in the area to see if there is any video to help with the investigation.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.