WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot in east Wichita.

Police say it happened at a home in the 1900 block of South Shiloh around 1 p.m., but they are still trying to figure out the exact details.

“We are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding how this juvenile ended up with a gunshot wound, and that’s something we’re investigating at this time, actively,” Officer Paul Cruz, WPD, said.

Someone in a private vehicle attempted to take the boy to the hospital, but the car stopped at Harry and Doreen, about a block west of Rock Road.

From there, EMS took the boy to the hospital. A police spokesperson said the victim has a life-threatening injury.

Police are interviewing the people who were in the car with the teenager. They are also interviewing people and looking for evidence at the shooting scene on South Shiloh.

“There’s still a lot of information that we just simply don’t know yet, given that this is an early investigation,” Cruz said.

KSN will update this story as more information becomes available.