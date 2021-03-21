Police: One dead following racing crash, 2 others injured in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a crash that fatally injured 18-year-old Brennan Peshek of Wichita Saturday around 11 p.m.

According to WPD, officers responded to an injury accident at Central and Greenwich. When officers arrived they located Peshek in critical condition. He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police believe Peshek was racing a 19-year-old man on South Greenwich. The lane Peshek was in ended and the Mustang he was driving struck a curb, a tree, and a pole. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

While investigating the crash, officers were blocking traffic on Greenwich with patrol cars so the critical accident team could process the scene.

A man driving a 2000 Ford F-250 crashed into two WPD patrol vehicles, one of them was occupied. The crash caused the driver’s car to overturn.

An Eastborough officer assisting in blocking traffic flashed her flashlight to get the driver’s attention but was unsuccessful.

The driver and his passenger sustained minor injuries. No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and alcohol is believed to be a factor in this case.