Police presence increased at Derby High School

Posted: Jan 28, 2019 08:16 AM CST

Updated: Jan 28, 2019 08:16 AM CST

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) - Derby Public Schools said police presence at Derby High School will be increased Monday. 

The school received an anonymous tip through the Kansas School Safety Hotline this morning regarding a potential threat.

Administration has been working with the Derby Police Department, and the threat has been unsubstantiated at this time.

If someone hears something or sees something, it  should be reported immediately to law enforcement or school administration.

