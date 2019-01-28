Police presence increased at Derby High School

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) - Derby Public Schools said police presence at Derby High School will be increased Monday.

The school received an anonymous tip through the Kansas School Safety Hotline this morning regarding a potential threat.

Administration has been working with the Derby Police Department, and the threat has been unsubstantiated at this time.

If someone hears something or sees something, it should be reported immediately to law enforcement or school administration.