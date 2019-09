GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police are asking people to stay away from the 1300 block of North Main Street.

According to the department, there’s been reports of a person barricaded inside an apartment.

Police have been in contact with the surrounding schools and have assured them that there is no immediate danger.

There is an increased Law Enforcement presence in the area of 1300 N Main St. Please, stay clear of the area. *The schools in the area are NOT in any danger and school administration has been notified* Posted by Garden City Police Department – KS on Wednesday, September 25, 2019

