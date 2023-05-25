8 injured in crash at Murdock and Washington (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has provided an update on the crash at Murdock and Washington involving two cars that injured eight people Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson originally told KSN they believed the injuries from the crash were considered non-life-threatening.

An update Thursday revealed that 19-year-old Jonathan McPherson-Pickett, from Wichita, died as a result of the crash.

According to the WPD, at 11:50 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the report of an injury crash in the 700 block of E Murdock Ave.

Upon arrival, Wichita police say officers found a white Kia Sorento that had rolled over after crashing with a blue Ford Escape, driven by a 35-year-old woman.

According to the WPD, EMS and the Wichita Fire Department rendered emergency medical aid to both drivers and their passengers. All victims were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from critical to minor.

Wichita police say McPherson-Pickett, the front passenger of the Kia Sorento, did not regain consciousness after the crash and was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed that the driver of the Sorento was driving eastbound on E. Murdock Ave when he lost control of his car, crossed the center line and collided with the Escape, that was driving westbound on E. Murdock Ave.

The WPD says speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Wichita police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call detectives at 316-350-3687.

Wichita police say this is the 10th fatality collision this year.