Police pursuit ends in crash in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are responding to a crash at Central and Yale Monday evening. The call came in shortly after 9 p.m.
Wichita police were chasing a car when it crashed at Central Ave. and Yale, resulting in Central to be
closed for a few hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
