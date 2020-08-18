Police pursuit ends in crash in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are responding to a crash at Central and Yale Monday evening. The call came in shortly after 9 p.m.

Wichita police were chasing a car when it crashed at Central Ave. and Yale, resulting in Central to be
closed for a few hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

