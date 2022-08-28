WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A police pursuit in northeast Wichita in the early morning of Sunday, Aug. 28, ended with one person in custody.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), at 1:31 a.m., a 31-year-old man was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 – 4door when he took the ramp to Woodlawn from eastbound Kansas Highway 96 to flee from police.

The KHP says the man failed to take a right-hand turn at the bottom of the ramp and as a result, struck the raised cement median on Woodlawn. His car came to a stop, disabled, on the east side of Woodlawn.

The man then fled on foot, according to the KHP. He was taken into custody a few minutes later.

The KHP says the man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.