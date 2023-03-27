HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman critically injured in a crash in Hutchinson Thursday night has died.

The Hutchinson Police Department said 29-year-old Nikia Thomas of Hutchinson was walking north in the 1300 block of South Severance when a vehicle headed north hit her. It happened around 8:30 p.m.

Thomas was rushed to a Wichita hospital, where she died.

Police say a 51-year-old man from Hutchinson was driving the vehicle. The Hutchinson Police Department said the crash is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2854.