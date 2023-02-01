WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a woman who died after her car went over the wall on Kellogg Sunday.

Police say 22-year-old Konstance Harris of Wichita is the victim.

The WPD is still investigating what caused the crash. What they have said so far is that Harris was traveling west on Kellogg around 7:40 a.m. when she hit the concrete wall and went over, landing on Washington Street. No other cars were involved.

A spokesperson at Models and Images in Wichita said Harris had moved to Los Angeles and was modeling full-time. A fundraiser has been set up to help her family with funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.