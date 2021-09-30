Police release names of two people killed in motorcycle crash in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the names of two people who died when their motorcycle crashed with an SUV Friday night.

The crash happened on Meridian, just south of Pawnee, at 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 24. Police say the motorcycle was southbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV.

Police say Keith Greening, 60, was driving the motorcycle and Thressa Griffin, 57, was a passenger. They died at the scene.

A 32-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl in the SUV were not injured.

The Wichita Police Department is still investigating the crash.

