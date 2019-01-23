Police release new details in accidental shooting of 9-year-old boy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Sunny Smith [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police are describing the accidental shooting death of a 9-year-old Royale Spencer as tragic. Tuesday, they released new details.

Police said Spencer was visiting his 11-year-old friend who lived at the Stonegate Mobile Home Park on East MacArthur.

Through their investigation, police said Royale and the 11-year-old boy were able to manipulate the locked metal gun safe open. They said it had a key lock built into the door. Inside, they found and began playing with two rifle type BB guns and one loaded shotgun.

The 11-year-old boy was handling the shotgun when it went off, striking Royale. One of the children inside called 911.

Spencer attended Jefferson Elementary and was currently enrolled at Clark Elementary. School grief counselors were on hand at both campuses.

"We walk the students through a process of kind of sharing positive memories about him, and we actually have the students create sympathy cards for the family as a form of etiquette but also as a release for processing what's going on," said Stephanie Anderson, Coordinator for School Counselors and Director of Crisis Team in Wichita Public Schools.

