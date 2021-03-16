Woman dead after being hit by a truck in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a woman is dead after being hit by a pickup Tuesday in south Wichita.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at Pawnee and Hillside.

According to police, they responded to an injury involving a pedestrian. Upon arriving, officers found a 54-year-old woman dead.

Police say a red pickup truck that was going eastbound on Pawnee hit the woman. The woman had reportedly endured a minor crash prior to being struck by the pickup.

“As she attempted to make contact with the driver as a result of that minor accident, she was unfortunately struck by the vehicle that was driving eastbound on Pawnee,” said Lt. Krys Henderson

The driver of the red truck stopped at the scene.

