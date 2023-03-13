WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to the report of shots fired in south Wichita Monday night.

According to the WPD, just after 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the report of shots fired in the 1500 block of S. Kansas Ave. Around the same time, a car crashed into a yard in the same vicinity.

Upon arrival, the WPD says they found many people in the area, including witnesses.

“They [officers] determined that some shots had been fired and a stolen vehicle had crashed into the yard,” WPD Sergeant Brian Mock said.

Wichita Police Department responds to reports of shots fired in south Wichita (KSN Photo)

Mock says at least two people ran from the car after the crash. They were located in the area by responding officers.

“Neither one of them appears to have been hit by gunfire, but we are taking one of them to the hospital just to make sure,” said Mock. “They report that they were driving in the area when they heard some gunshots. The car has extensive damage to it from the wreck.”

Mock says there is evidence on the car that could be consistent with gunfire, but because of the wreck, police are still looking into whether it could be a bullet strike.

He could not confirm if the two were related.

“We don’t know for sure if the two are related or if they just happened, you know, in a very, very close time frame,” Mock said. “So, officers will continue to work on that to determine rather or not for sure they are related.”

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.