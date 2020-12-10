Juvenile seriously injured in northeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police responded to a shooting call near 13th St. and Oliver Wednesday evening. The call came in around 8 p.m.

Police say a juvenile was shot in the chest and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police are currently investigating at the scene of the shooting.

