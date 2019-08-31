One man dead following fatal motorcycle crash in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Witnesses say a motorcyclist is dead after he struck a vehicle that was leaving a south Wichita apartment complex.

Wichita police say they responded to an injury accident call in the 1500 block of West Pawnee street, near Seneca at 6:55 p.m Friday.

Courtesy – James Heier

When officers arrived, they located a vehicle that pulled out from an apartment complex as a 22-year-old man on a motorcycle was traveling west on Pawnee.

The 22-year-old man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Sgt. Ben Jonker says the accident team will be looking through security camera footage and talking to eyewitnesses and bystanders as they continue to investigate.

Police shut the road down for a few hours.

The driver of the vehicle has not been injured, and police say they do not know if the driver will be charged.