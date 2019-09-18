Police say KC murder suspect may be in Wichita area

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say a Kansas City murder suspect may be in the Wichita area.

They are looking for a person who may have been in a relationship with the murder victim, Jamagio Jamar Berryman.

Berryman was gunned down Friday night near 60th and Leavenworth.

The Kansas City Anti-Violence Project says Berryman was a transgender person who also went by the name Ja’Leyah.

Police say they are still trying to identify the person in the picture.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department says it has reason to believe he may have traveled to Wichita.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS (8477).

