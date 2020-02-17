Police say man on foot killed by truck in parking lot

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – A person has been killed in a business parking lot in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Kansas.
Police say a truck hit a man who was on foot in the parking lot just before 2 a.m. Monday.
The names of those involved and other details about what happened haven’t been released.
Olathe police are investigating.
