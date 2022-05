Kinzlee Tafoya (Photo provided by Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help to find a 13-year-old girl who is considered to be an endangered runaway.

Kinzlee Tafoya ran away around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. She was last known to be in the Mulvane area around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Tafoya is five feet three inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. There is no clothing description for her.

If you see her or know where she is, police ask that you call 911.