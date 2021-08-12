Police say moped driver killed at Overland Park intersection

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police say a man on a motorized bicycle died when a car ran a red light at an intersection in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park.

Investigators say the crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday at West 95th Street and Lowell Avenue, when the car ran a red light and hit a moped driven by Wade Parsons of Overland Park.

Police say Parsons was thrown from the moped and critically injured.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Police say the driver of the car stayed on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories