DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Friday, the Derby Police Department gave an update on a shooting that injured a woman on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near Baltimore and Madison. When first responders arrived, they found the woman on the ground with a gunshot to her abdomen. She was rushed to the hospital, and a City of Derby spokesperson says she is in stable condition.

According to the City, the evidence indicates the shooting was accidental, and the woman was the only person involved.

However, Derby detectives would like to speak to any witnesses. If you have information, call Derby Police at 316-788-1557.

If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.