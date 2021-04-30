Police say woman arrested in school parking lot assault

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a woman suspected of running over another mother in a Kansas middle school parking lot during a fight involving students and parents has turned herself into police.

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say 39-year-old Tyla Jack turned herself in Thursday afternoon.

She had been wanted on suspicion of running over and critically injuring another woman Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Carl Bruce Middle School.

Police say the assault started with a fight between two girls.

After school officials broke up the fight, they called the girls’ parents, who showed up on the scene and, police say, made matters worse. Jack is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories