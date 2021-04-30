Police say woman arrested in school parking lot assault

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a woman suspected of running over another mother in a Kansas middle school parking lot during a fight involving students and parents has turned herself into police.

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, say 39-year-old Tyla Jack turned herself in Thursday afternoon.

She had been wanted on suspicion of running over and critically injuring another woman Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of Carl Bruce Middle School.

Police say the assault started with a fight between two girls.

After school officials broke up the fight, they called the girls’ parents, who showed up on the scene and, police say, made matters worse. Jack is being held in the Wyandotte County Jail.