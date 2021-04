OVERLAND (AP) — Authorities in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, say a man has died in a workplace accident.

Overland Park police say in a news release that the accident happened Thursday at Midwest Tow Turbo and Diesel, when a vehicle fell off a tow truck and crushed a worker underneath trying to secure it.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but say he was n his late 60s or early 70s.