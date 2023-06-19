Fibie McNamara (Photo provided by Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking the public for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

WPD says Fibie McNamara was last seen walking in the 1700 block of N. Piatt around 8:30 Sunday night.

McNamara is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of a heart and four dots on her right hand.

She was last known to be wearing a black T-shirt and blue denim capris.

Police say McNamara takes several medications.

If you see her or know where she is, call 911 immediately.