Work release inmate walks away from Wichita facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are searching for a minimum-custody inmate after he walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility.

Kyle Ingels, a 32-year-old man, left for work at 10:30 a.m. He was reported missing when he did not report back to the facility, he was placed on escape status shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ingels was last seen wearing a red hoodie with black writing on the sleeves, blue jeans, black boots, and a black baseball cap. He is 6 feet tall, 198 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He also has two tattoos on his neck.

Ingels is currently serving a 60-month sentence for several convictions in Neosho County including theft, forgery, drug possession, and endangerment of a child. Engels had a prior drug conviction from Neosho County in 2007.

Anyone with information on Ingels can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 620-221-6660, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

LATEST STORIES: