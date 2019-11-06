Work release inmate walks away from Wichita facility

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police are searching for a minimum-custody inmate after he walked away from the Wichita Work Release Facility.

Kyle Ingels, a 32-year-old man, left for work at 10:30 a.m. He was reported missing when he did not report back to the facility, he was placed on escape status shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ingels was last seen wearing a red hoodie with black writing on the sleeves, blue jeans, black boots, and a black baseball cap. He is 6 feet tall, 198 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He also has two tattoos on his neck.

Ingels is currently serving a 60-month sentence for several convictions in Neosho County including theft, forgery, drug possession, and endangerment of a child. Engels had a prior drug conviction from Neosho County in 2007.

Anyone with information on Ingels can call the Kansas Department of Corrections at 620-221-6660, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (800) 572-7463 or local law enforcement at 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories