Police seek help finding missing man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public to help locate 78-year-old J.C. Todd.

Police say Todd suffers from dementia.

He was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of North Poplar. He was driving his red 1996 Dodge Ram.

Todd is five-feet, four-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has a gray beard and wears glasses. Police provided the photo to help citizens identify him.

Todd was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police ask that if you see him, call 911 immediately.