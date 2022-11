WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

76-year-old Loti Ekofo hasn’t been in contact with his family for several months. He has a history of strokes and dementia. His native language is French.

Mr. Ekofo was last known to be homeless. Anyone who may have seen Ekofo recently or knows where he might be is asked to call 911 or email Detective Steve Jerrell.