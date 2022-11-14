WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police need your help locating 23-year-old Bruce “Bubba” Wylie.

Wylie was last seen in the 1100 block of North Madison Ave. area Sunday night and was on foot. He is described as around 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds.

Wylie has brown shaggy hair, blue eyes, and a red goatee. When he was last seen, he was wearing camo pajama pants, a gray shirt, black DC tennis shoes, and a blue and yellow baseball cap. He has a scar on the back of his head that stretches from ear to ear.

He left the house pushing the cart pictured below. Wylie has mental limitations, a speech impediment, and walks with an altered gait.

Bruce “Bubba” Wylie courtesy Wichita Police

If you know his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.