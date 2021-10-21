KBI confirms police involved in shooting in Sabetha

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting in Sabetha Wednesday night around 10 p.m. The incident occurred in the 300 block of N. 9th St. In Sabetha.

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting in Sabetha Wednesday around 10 p.m.

According to Melissa Underwood, Communications Director with KBI, agents responded to an officer-involved shooting involving the Sabetha Police Department and the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of N. 9th St. In Sabetha.

No law enforcement officers were injured. A male subject was shot. He was transported to the hospital but his current condition is unknown. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories