KBI confirms police involved in shooting in Sabetha

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting in Sabetha Wednesday night around 10 p.m. The incident occurred in the 300 block of N. 9th St. In Sabetha.

According to Melissa Underwood, Communications Director with KBI, agents responded to an officer-involved shooting involving the Sabetha Police Department and the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office.

No law enforcement officers were injured. A male subject was shot. He was transported to the hospital but his current condition is unknown.