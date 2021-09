WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police officers and emergency crews are on the scene of a bicycle crash in south Wichita. One person has critical injuries.

The call came in around 11 a.m. of a crash at Lincoln and Broadway.

Police have shut down the intersection. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

