Police: Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help locating 67-year-old Jose Antonio Rojas of Wichita.

Rojas was last seen leaving his apartment in the 6500 blcok of East 34th Street North at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday. He left in a 1993 Red Ford F-150 with a green right fender and license plate 471MZW. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 300 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. Additionally, he has early-onset dementia, has been diagnosed with diabetes, and has other medical complications requiring him to need medication and assistance.

If you know the whereabouts of Jose, see him or see his vehicle, please call 911 immediately.

