GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers in Goddard have blocked streets while trying to contact a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident.

The streets are blockaded near E 4th St and Craig St.

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said it started with a domestic violence call on Wednesday. The alleged victim, a woman, drove to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

Police went to a Goddard home to continue investigating the report but said the man did not come to the door and was not responding to law enforcement.

