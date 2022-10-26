GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers in Goddard have blocked streets while trying to contact a man who was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident.
The streets are blockaded near E 4th St and Craig St.
A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said it started with a domestic violence call on Wednesday. The alleged victim, a woman, drove to the hospital, where she was treated and released.
Police went to a Goddard home to continue investigating the report but said the man did not come to the door and was not responding to law enforcement.
KSN News will continue to monitor the situation. We will post updates as they become available.
