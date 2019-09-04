Police: Student set fire at South High

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of aggravated arson after a fire at a Wichita high school.

It happened over the noon hour Tuesday at South High School, 701 W. 33rd South.

According to the Wichita Fire Department, a female student started a fire in a trash can in one of the bathrooms.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

A USD 259 spokesperson says school officials did not need to have students evacuate the building.

No one was hurt.

There is no information on a motive.

