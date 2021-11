KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police say a student is recovering after being stabbed outside Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police say the stabbing happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday on school grounds before classes began.

The student was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say two other students were taken into custody for questioning after the attack.

Police have not released the identities of any of the students involved.