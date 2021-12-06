Police surround truck in south Wichita, portion of Broadway closed

The Wichita Police Department closes Broadway as officers deal with a man in a moving truck at Boston and Broadway, Dec. 6, 2021. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are extra police officers near Harry and Broadway in south Wichita Monday morning.

A KSN photojournalist on the scene says that the officers are keeping a close eye on a moving truck parked in a parking lot at Broadway and Boston, and they are communicating with the man in the vehicle.

The Wichita Police Department closes Broadway as officers deal with a man in a moving truck at Boston and Broadway, Dec. 6, 2021. (KSN Photo)

The person in the truck moves it within the parking lot at times. At other times, he parks it. The KSN photojournalist saw officers give the person food and then back away.

Police have closed Broadway at Zimmerly as they deal with the situation.

This is very close to Hamilton Middle School. A spokesperson for the school district says the school is on a “lockout.” She said it means the exterior doors are locked, but inside activities are continuing as normal.

