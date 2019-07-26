Police: Two arrested in Arkansas City missing boys case

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Arkansas City Police Department arrested two people Thursday in connection with two missing boys found Wednesday.

The boys had been missing for 20 hours. Officers on Tuesday took a report regarding the two missing boys, who were located about 15 miles west of their home by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Arkansas City police said 32-year-old Stephanie Michelle Cloud and 37-year-old Anthony Christopher Ryals were arrested on suspicion of one felony count each of aggravated child endangerment and child abuse, as well as one misdemeanor count each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

They were booked into the Cowley County Jail in Winfield.

The two boys along with their sister have been placed into protective custody with the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The boys escaped the home after being locked in their room.