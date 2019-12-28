Police: Victim of Dec. 20 road rage punch in Topeka has died

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Police in Topeka say a driver punched in a road rage incident by another driver has died.

Police said Saturday in a news release that the victim had died, a week after police say the violent confrontation happened on Dec. 20.

Police say the incident began when a sport utility vehicle tailgated a car before both drivers pulled over in north Topeka.

Police say the driver of the SUV the punched the driver of the car and fled the scene, leaving the other driver unconscious on the side of the road.

Police have not released the identities of the victim or the suspect.

LATEST STORIES: